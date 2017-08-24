72-Year-Old British Grandmother Marries Nigerian Man, 27

BRITISH woman, who is married to a Nigerian man, has said she was captivated by his “sweet words” and his “lovely figure.”

She adds, “He makes me feel like the most beautiful woman.”

These are the confessions of 72-year-old British grandmother, Angela, who has been married to 27-year-old Nigerian man simply called CJ, since 2015. She has since assumed her husband’s surname, Nwachukwu.

And though the union is currently being threatened by the refusal of the British visa-issuing authorities in Nigeria to issue visa to CJ, Angela has expressed certainty that her marriage to CJ is solid and secure.

As reported by the SUN online, Britain has denied the Nigerian a spousal visa to the UK for the third time.

But Angela and her doting husband are not giving up hope.

The SUN online reports that Mrs. Angela Nwachukwu, who has been married and divorced thrice, met CJ, a Nigerian computer specialist who resides in Owerri, Imo State, on Facebook in 2015. Their love was so strong that, three months later, they were married.

Angela said she was surprised to see a gorgeous young man send her a Facebook request and she gladly accepted it, having been captivated by his sweet words and lovely figure.

“He was so handsome, with big, brown eyes and a body to match. I didn’t see the harm in striking up a conversation with him.

“He was six years younger than my oldest grandchild. But I couldn’t help falling for him,” she enthused.

For Angela, a retired taxi driver from Dorchester, Dorset, in the United Kingdom, “CJ is the most caring man any woman could want to be with.”

Angela had travelled to Nigeria for their wedding and they started processing CJ’s visa immediately.

The bride, who expressed frustrations over the authorities’ refusal to grant her groom even a tourist visa, has said they remain a couple despite the distance between them.

“He makes me feel like the most beautiful woman in the world. I know in my heart; we belong together and we won’t stop fighting until we can be together as husband and wife. We won’t let this break us,” she said.

“We started chatting on Skype and I’d get butterflies when I saw his face on the computer. After a few weeks, CJ told me he had feelings for me. I was so happy.

“I was so taken aback when he asked me to marry him. I thought he was joking. But he told me he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me.

“Of course, I said yes. He was beaming at me with such a big smile on his face. Knowing I made him happy was all the reassurance I needed. There was such an amazing chemistry between us.

“CJ had planned the whole day and had bought us both wedding rings. Sadly, none of my family could make it as it was such a short notice. But I felt happy to have their blessings.

“The six-hour plane journey felt like a lifetime. I was worried CJ might not like me in person. But the moment I saw him waiting for me, I knew I’d made the right decision. I gave him a hug and he kissed me.

“We’d originally planned to wait until the wedding night to consummate our relationship, but we couldn’t keep our hands off each other. CJ was so loving and passionate.

“After the wedding, I found it hard leaving CJ. I knew I’d see him again soon, but my family visa application was rejected.

“I was so determined to get him a visa I hired lawyers to fight for us. I’ve since visited him twice.

“We’ve spent a combined £20,000 trying to see each other. I’ve used my savings and he has gradually paid me back half.”

She stated that CJ was a heaven sent as she had been lonely after her 16-year-old relationship crashed. The marriage ended when there was no more love between, so they decided to go their different ways.

She explained that they continued their love from there as they spent hours chatting daily discussing their families and hobbies despite the distance and age difference.

And though the mother of three, who is also a grandmother, was worried that the union might not be acceptable to some people because of the 45-year age difference between her and her husband, her sons, aged 50, 47 and 43 approved of it after they were certain that CJ was genuine.

Indeed, her first child, Malcolm, helped her to investigate CJ, after which the man concluded that CJ was for real.

“When I first told my son Malcolm about CJ, he was worried it might be a scam, so he checked him out online.

“After seeing how squeaky-clean his social media was, he felt he was genuine. They could all see how happy I was,” Angela gushes with excitement.

Concerning her frustrations with CJ’s visa application, Angela said, “I’d waited so long for true love — and now I’d finally found it, it was being kept from me.”

And if she had any doubt about her marriage, CJ’s assurances soon took care of it: “I know there are scam marriages and they get hold of older people like me. But they find out if you have money first.

“I told CJ from the beginning I haven’t any money. But he told me, ‘It’s you I want’.

“I know it goes on and that’s why I was so upfront. I have helped CJ financially, but he has always paid me back.”

Since marrying, Angela has visited her husband in Nigeria twice, once in March 2016 for three weeks and once in January 2017 for three weeks.

She still hopes to be permanently united with him. She says: “Our only hope now is that CJ will be allowed to come next year on a student visa to study his Masters in computing.

“I’m hoping to go to Africa later this year to visit him and I’m counting down the days until I can see him again.” – Punch

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 19:30 GMT