Biafra Times Publisher, Others Arrested In Nigeria

THE Nigeria Police Force, NPF, on Monday, January 30, arrested the publisher of Biafra Times and nine others for allegedly publishing and circulating seditious and malicious publication. The police paraded the 10 suspects in Lagos.

According to Fatai Owoseni, Lagos State Police Commissioner, 515 copies of the Biafra Times were recovered during a raid on the printing press in Shomolu, Lagos. He said that the printing press has been shut and the environment is being monitored, adding that the action of Biafra Times is an offence punishable under the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as detectives finished interrogating them.

However, the arrested publisher, who said that he has been publishing for the past eight years, told journalists that he had no intention to promote disunity and disharmony among Nigerians. “I love my country and I love my president. My intention is not to fight my country; I just want to pass out information to those who have no access to the Internet. I usually go on the Internet to source for information and publish. I have other papers on sports and social life which I publish.’’

According to him, he started publishing Biafra Times three months ago. “I decided to specialise on Biafra Times when I discovered it is always a sell-out anytime we published stories about eastern parts of the country.

“Sometimes, I go to newspaper vendors and hear people requesting for Biafra Times. We usually print about 5000 copies which we sell for N100 nationwide,” he said.

— Jan 30, 2017 @ 18:20 GMT

