FRSC names GOCOP as Partners for 7th Annual Lecture

THE Federal Road Safety Corps has named the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, as one of its partners for its forthcoming 7th Annual Lecture series scheduled to hold in Abuja.

The GOCOP is an association of professional journalists who rose to the top of their profession in the print media before taking their practice online.

A statement earlier by Bisi Kazeem, Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, said the lecture series will hold on August 24, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.The lecture’s theme is: “Achieving the goals of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety in Africa.”

Also, Kazeem named Jean Todt, president, Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the United Nation’s Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, as the guest speaker.

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), is scheduled to be the special guest of honour, while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will serve as the chairman of the occasion.

Aug 21, 2017 @ 10:29 GMT