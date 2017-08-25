ALOYSIUS Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, 76, August 28. He is from Ushongo of Benue State. Katsina-Alu was the 12th Chief Justice of Nigeria. He served from December 30, 2009 to August 28, 2011. He was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by his predecessor Idris Legbo Kutigi. There was some controversy over the ceremony, since in all previous ceremonies the Oath of Office was administered by the President of Nigeria. However, late President Umaru Yar’Adua was unavailable on account of ill health since November 2009, and had failed to hand over to his Vice President.

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 11:30 GMT