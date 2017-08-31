Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, engineer, industrialist, politician, 75, September 4.

He was educated at St Patrick’s School, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Holy Trinity School, Rumuopara, Port Harcourt; New Bethel College, Onitsha; University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He was appointed site engineer, Nigerian Construction and Furniture Company; chairman/managing director, Hardel and Enic Group of Companies; chairman, ABC

Merchant Bank Limited; president, Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture; chairman, Champion Newspapers Limited, Lagos. Iwuanyanwu is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Science and Technology; Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria, COREN, among others.

– Aug 31, 2017 @ 21:30 GMT |