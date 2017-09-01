Charles Wambebe, pharmacist and administrator, 71, September 8. Born in Kogi State, he was educated at Government Secondary School, Okene, 1962-1966; Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, 1972; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, 1979. He became assistant lecturer, 1973-1975; appointed associate professor, ABU, Zaria, 1983-1988; professor of pharmacy, ABU, Zaria, 1988; appointed director, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, NIPRD, Abuja, 1988; appointed director-general/ chief executive officer, NIPRD, 1999. Wambebe is a member of the Society of Biological Psychiatry; member, Academy of Pharmacology; member, Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

– Sept. 1, 2017 @ 9:55GMT /