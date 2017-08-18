Birthdays (Tamunoemi David-West)

TAMUNOEMI David-West, professor, educationist, administrator and virologist, 80, August 26. Born in Buguma, Rivers State, he was educated at St. Michael’s School, Buguma; Kalabari National College; University College, Ibadan, 1956-1958; Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan, USA, 1958-1960; Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA, 1960-1962; Mc Gill University, Montreal, Canada, 1964-1966. He was appointed lecturer, University of Ibadan; senior lecturer, University of Ibadan; consultant virologist, University College Hospital, 1969; commissioner for education and member of the executive council, Rivers State, 1975-1979. He was a member, governing council, Bendel State University, now Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, and Delta State University, Abraka, 1980; member, World Health Organisation, WHO, expert panel on virus diseases. David-West was appointed minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources by General Muhammadu Buhari, the then military head of state, in 1984.

Aug 28, 2017 @ 1:00 GMT