Gbenga Olagunju

CIVIL servant, chartered marketer and businessman, 60, November 29. Born in Okemesi, Ekiti State, he was educated at the Federal Polytechnic, Ibadan and Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro and Lagos State University, LASU. He was sales/marketing manager, Feminar Farm Projects Limited, Lagos between 1988 and 1992, senior marketing manager, Tell Communications Limited between 1993 and 2004. He is the chief executive officer, CEO, Endless Possibilities Media Consulting Services.

