MINISTER of science and technology, chemical engineer, politician and former governor of Abia State, 66, December 1. Born in Uburu Ebonyi State, he studied at the University and the University of Clifornia, Berkley, United States. He is a pioneer member of the All Progressives Congress, APC. He was appointed minister of science and technology by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nov. 24, 2017 @ 08:52 GMT /