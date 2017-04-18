Excellent Line-up of Speakers, Subjects for the 16th Africa Independents Forum

ITE Group plc, organiser of the Africa Independents Forum, announced that it has finalised the programme and confirmed the speakers for the 16th edition of the forum, which will take place on May 24 and 25, in London.

As one of the foremost events on the international Oil and Gas calendar, the 16th Africa Independents Forum brings together all stakeholders in Africa’s upstream oil and gas to review the state of the industry and exchange ideas on game-changing opportunities for the future.

The two-day programme, designed around the theme “Shaping the Continent’s Future in Upstream Oil & Gas”, will kick off with David Fassom, keynote speaker and director of Stellar Energy Advisors Ltd in London, delivering an overview of Africa’s Oil & Gas affairs.

Broken down into six sessions, the subjects explored during the two days will cover crucial aspects of the industry and current and future challenges such as exploration, development and production, oil and gas assets in emerging, undervalued Sub-Saharan Africa and untapped potential in Africa, E&P strategy and corporate investment, finance, risk and contracts. (See full programme) (https://goo.gl/HeSnGZ)

During the two days, delegates will benefit from invaluable insights from senior-level international speakers involved in Africa’s upstream industry. These include James Phillips, President & CEO, Africa Energy Corp, Cape Town; Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines & Energy, Namibia; Carlos Zacarias, Chairman, Instituto Nacional de Petroleo, Moçambique; and Jim Baban, Managing Director, Heritage Oil, St. Helier, amongst others (see full speaker list) (http://APO.af/cRCZgr).

During Session Five, on Day 2, Anthony Gilby, CEO & managing director of Brisbane’s Tlou Energy, will present the company’s gas development projects. “We believe that Tlou is extremely well-positioned to progress with plans for the Lesedi gas-to-power project to achieve first power in 2019, after receiving a request for proposal from the Botswana government to deliver 100MW of power, plus having Independent Power Corporation signed as a development partner.”

An “Outlook for Independents across Sub-Saharan Africa” will be presented by Gail Anderson, Research Director at Wood Mackenzie, renowned resources sector consultancy. In its global corporate outlook for 2017, Wood Mackenzie forecast that the oil and gas industry will turn cash flow positive for the first time since the downturn, saying that some international Independents and leading US unconventional players will deliver top-ranking performance on production growth metrics, subjects that will be explored further during the forum.

Jasper Peijs, VP of Exploration Africa at BP, will address members of the PetroAfricanus Club – Africa’s oldest established network – at the 79th PetroAfricanus dinner, hosted by ITE at The Waldorf Hilton after the close of the first day of the forum.

Sandy Stash, Group VP for Safety, Sustainability and External Affairs at London’s Tullow Oil, is the guest speaker at the 8th Global Women Petroleum & Energy Club Luncheon, designed to connect women in oil, gas and energy. Also at the Waldorf, it is co-hosted by ITE and Frontier Communications.

Not only a renowned platform for corporate independents, international oil, gas and energy companies and Government officials to network, present their projects, propose new ventures and firm up partnerships and investment deals, the 16th Africa Independents Forum also offers exhibition and sponsorship opportunities for companies looking to promote their services to a senior level audience.

— Apr 18, 2017 @ 16:40 GMT