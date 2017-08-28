ExxonMobil allocates $500,000 for Gulf Coast Community Hurricane Relief Efforts

EXXONMOBIL Corporation has announced that it is allocating $500,000 for contributions to regional Red Cross organizations along the U.S. Gulf Coast to assist with relief efforts in communities expected to be impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, ExxonMobil, said their thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast communities currently in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

“We are monitoring the storm and working with the Red Cross to determine where best we can direct these resources to assist with preparation and relief efforts in the Gulf region. We hope our contributions will help provide comfort to our friends and neighbours in areas impacted by the storm.”

ExxonMobil has also made provisions to ensure that emergency responders and other essential service providers requesting fuel are given priority. The Red Cross is mobilizing relief workers to support response efforts, and has pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies in certain areas.

ExxonMobil Corporation, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil engages in a range of philanthropic activities that advance education, with a focus on math and science in the United States, promote women as catalysts for economic development, and combat malaria. In 2016, together with its employees and retirees, Exxon Mobil Corporation, its divisions and affiliates, and the ExxonMobil Foundation provided $242 million in contributions worldwide.

– Aug 25, 2017 @ 18:30 GMT