ExxonMobil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2017 Dividends

THE Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation has declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per share on the common stock, payable on March 10, to shareholders of record of common stock at the close of business on February 10. This first quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 34 consecutive years.

The board also announced the election of Susan K. Avery to its board of directors, effective February 1. Avery, an atmospheric scientist, is the former president and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. With the election of Avery, the ExxonMobil board stands at 13 directors, 12 of whom are non-employee directors.

Avery’s leadership experience in multiple academic and scientific organisations, coupled with her breadth of scientific and research expertise, reinforce the corporation’s long-standing technical and scientific foundation. She served as president and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution from 2008 to 2015, and was the first woman and the first atmospheric scientist to hold the position.

She served as interim dean of the graduate school and vice chancellor for research, and interim provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs from 2004 to 2008 at the University of Colorado Boulder. From 1994 to 2004, Avery served as director of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences, collaboration between the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA.

In 2013, Avery was named to the Scientific Advisory Board of the United Nations Secretary-General, which provides advice on science, technology and innovation for sustainable development. She also serves on the National Research Council Global Change Research Program Advisory Committee, participates on advisory committees with NASA, NOAA, the National Science Foundation, and the National Park System and worked with the Climate Change Science Program from 2003-2004.

During her career, Avery authored or co-authored more than 80 peer-reviewed articles on atmospheric dynamics and variability. Avery earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from Michigan State University, and a master’s in physics and Ph.D. in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign.

She is a professor emerita at the University of Colorado Boulder and recently served as a senior fellow at the Consortium for Ocean Leadership in Washington, D.C. She is also a fellow of the American Meteorological Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

