ExxonMobil Increases Hurricane Harvey Relief Support to $1 Million

EXXONMOBIL Corporation has increased to $1 million its support for relief and recovery efforts in Houston and other Gulf Coast communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. A contribution of $500,000 will be provided to the United Way of Greater Houston and follows an initial allocation of $500,000 for the American Red Cross which was made on Friday.

Darren W. Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, ExxonMobil, said their thoughts remain with our families, friends and neighbours in Houston and other communities impacted by flooding and other effects of Hurricane Harvey. “We will continue to assess needs and to assist government authorities and disaster relief agencies in providing critical goods and services to those in need.”

ExxonMobil has more than 23,000 employees in Texas and Louisiana. ExxonMobil’s state-of-the-art campus near Houston is home to its Upstream, Downstream and Chemical companies as well as associated service groups. The campus is designed to accommodate 10,000 employees.

– Aug 29, 2017 @ 17:07 GMT