First Mobil-branded Service Stations to Open in Mexico

EXXONMOBIL has announced a partnership with retailer Grupo Orsan to open eight Mobil-branded service stations this week in Querétaro as part of the company’s entry in Mexico’s fuels market. ExxonMobil plans to open 50 Mobil stations in the Bajio region by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

ExxonMobil is the first company to fully leverage Mexico’s new energy model and provide an integrated product offering along the entire fuels value chain. The new Mobil-branded stations will be operated by Grupo Orsan and supplied with gasoline and diesel produced by ExxonMobil’s refineries in Texas.

Fuels will be distributed by rail through two private fuels terminals located in San Luis Potosi and San Jose Iturbide. This is part of ExxonMobil’s long-term commitment to invest $300 million in fuels logistics, product inventories and marketing in Mexico over the next 10 years.

Carlos Rivas, fuels director for ExxonMobil Mexico, said the opening of these first eight Mobil service stations, made possible by Mexico’s new energy policy regime, is a significant milestone for the country and our company. “We look forward to helping meet the country’s growing demand for energy with a reliable supply of high-quality fuels and a positive customer experience.”

Carlos Sandoval, chief executive officer of Grupo Orsan, said: “Orsan’s partnership with ExxonMobil will increase our competitiveness in the fully deregulated fuels market, supported by a globally prestigious brand like Mobil and a unique marketing offer designed to attract consumers.”

With the introduction of Mobil-branded stations and Synergy™-branded fuels in Mexico, ExxonMobil is presenting a breakthrough forecourt and our most advanced fuel formulations. ExxonMobil’s Synergy product line increases engine-cleaning power, helping improve engine performance, responsiveness and fuel economy compared to gasoline meeting minimum Mexican government standards. The fuels will be marketed as Mobil Synergy Supreme+, Mobil Synergy Extra and Mobil Synergy Diesel.

ExxonMobil will also launch a Guaranteed Fuels program to help assure Mobil customers, through routine visits to stations that the fuels meet ExxonMobil’s stringent quality requirements and correct quantities are being sold. The program will be supported by an independent company that specializes in inspection, product testing and certification.

ExxonMobil has maintained a presence in Mexico for more than 130 years with other businesses and sales in the country, including chemicals and Mobil-branded lubricants, as well as interest in oil and gas exploration, where the company anticipates continued growth.

Dec 7, 2017