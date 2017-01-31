Lagos to Sanitise Petroleum Product Storage Facilities, Depots

–

AS part of efforts to ensure appropriate planning and energy security for economic and urban development, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, has commenced a comprehensive enumeration of petroleum product facilities and storage depots within the State.

A statement issued today by the ministry, urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the staff of the Ministry in carrying out the exercise, stressing that the enumeration exercise which is aimed at sanitizing the siting of petroleum product storage facilities, is being carried out with the consent of IPMAN, MOMAN, NALPGAM, NLPGA and other relevant stakeholders within the petroleum sector.

It noted that the data gathered from the exercise will be used for appropriate planning for economic and urban development as well as for energy security and future projections.

The statement urged owners of petroleum storage facilities and depots to make available the following documents, Valid Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning approval to construct, valid Nigeria Police authorization to operate a filling station and valid Federal/ Lagos State Fire Service permit for the exercise.

Other documents required for the exercise are valid DPR Approval to construct and operate a filling station, valid license for storage of petroleum products, Environmental Impact Assessment report, EIA, and perimeter survey.

According to the statement, the enumeration exercise is to be carried out in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDA, of the State.

