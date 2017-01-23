NNPC Refineries Produce Additional 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of Diesel

–

THE three refineries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, produced additional volumes of 4.6 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene otherwise known as kerosene and 7.7 million litres of Automative Gas Oil otherwise known as diesel on Tuesday, January 17.

Anibor Kragha, chief operating officer of the refineries, disclosed this while making a presentation before the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream on the current status of the refineries at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Kragha said the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, PHRC, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC, and the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, are all back on stream.

“The refineries are all running, they are producing and they are all fully re-streamed. We are ready to take Distinguished Senators of this committee on a facility tour of all of them on a date that is convenient for the Senators to have a first-hand status of the refineries,” Kragha said.

He said that efforts were also underway for the refineries to commence the production of Aviation Turbine Kerosene otherwise known as Jet A1 fuel.

The COO informed that the Corporation was also working on a holistic strategic plan to ensure the operational integrity of the refineries adding that the challenges of aging equipment within the refineries are surmountable.

He assured the committee that the NNPC would continue to work hard to ensure the availability of petroleum products nationwide, stressing that the refineries were also producing Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol.

In his remarks, Kabir Garba Marafa, chairman, Senate committee on Petroleum Downstream, assured the NNPC of the committees’ readiness to continue to provide strategic support to the corporation in order for it to meet its statutory mandate.

— Jan 23, 2017 @ 17:45 GMT

|