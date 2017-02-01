Abe Mourns Rivers CP

–

MAGNUS Ngei Abe, a senator from Rivers State, has mourned the demise of Francis Odesanya, Rivers State commissioner of Police, who died in India after a brief illness.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by Parry Saroh Benson, his spokesman, Abe said he was shocked to learn about the death of the fine and gallant police officer, who was the immediate serving commissioner in the state.

Abe, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, said the late commissioner was a true professional who carried out his duties with sense of responsibility, commitment and diligence.

He regretted that late Odesanya could die at this critical period of our national life, when his professional service, competence and capabilities were needed in containing threats to national security and ensuring crime free society.

Abe described the late commissioner as a patriot, who was principled, dogged and brave in fighting crime, pointing out that the people of the state would miss his efforts dearly.

He condoled with the family of the bereaved for the loss of their bread winner as well as the government and people of Ogun State.

The former secretary to Rivers State Government prayed that God would give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and on behalf of the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District, expressed commiseration on the death of the Police chief.

— Feb 1, 2017 @ 17:45 GMT

