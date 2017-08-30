Dickson mourns, Condoles with Sule Lamido over Daughter’s Death

SERIAKE Dickson, Bayelsa State Governor, ‎on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the Abuja home of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido who recently lost his second daughter, Hadiza Sule Lamido.

The 38-year-old Hadiza died in an Indian hospital on Saturday July 29, following a brief illness.

Dickson said the news of her demise came to him as a rude shock while he was still on his annual vacation and thought it wise to visit the family upon his return to Nigeria.

He urged the family to take solace in the fact that she lived a good life and affected so many people positively within the short period she spent on earth and added that Hadiza will be forever remembered.

The governor also encouraged the Lamido family to continue to have faith in God as it was His will whatever happens and assured them of the prayers and support of the government and people of Bayelsa State.

Responding, ‎Sule Lamido who is also a one time minister of foreign affairs thanked the Bayelsa governor for the visit and the brotherly show of love, which he said, is invaluable.

Governor Dickson was accompanied on the condolence visit by a delegation which includes his close aides and other political appointees of his administration.

– Aug 30, 2017 @ 18:55 GMT