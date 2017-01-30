Masaba, Super Polygamist Dies at 92

–

MOHAMMED Abubakar Bello Masaba, a super polygamist, who got famous for having 86 wives in 2008 has died. His remains were interred on Sunday, January 29, at his residence in Bida, Niger State, in accordance with Islamic rites. At the time he died on afternoon Saturday, January 28, Masaba was reputed to have about 130 wives and 203 children. He was 92 years old.

The late octogenarian was reported to have had 86 wives and 170 children as at 2008, but over time, the number of his wives were said to have increased to 130 before his demise on Saturday, some of whom are pregnant.

Masaba’s unusual polygamy became public when he was arrested by the police in 2008 after complaints from some Islamic organisations that he was not permitted to marry more than four wives.

Shortly after he was released by the police for lack of evidence of any wrong doing, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, an umbrella body of Islamic organisations, in conjunction with the Bida emirate council and other Islamic leaders queried him.

At the end of their deliberations in the palace of Yahya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe in Bida, the traditional ruler read out by the verdict Masaba should divorce 82 out of the 86 wives within 48 hours or leave the Nupe Kingdom.

Masaba was warned that failure to do as he was told, his safety could not be guaranteed.

