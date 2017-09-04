Minister Mourns Death of Yero

LAI MOHAMMED, minister of Information and Culture, has expressed his condolences to the friends and family of Kasimu Yero, a veteran Kannywood actor, who died on Sunday, September 3, in Kaduna.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, September 4, the minister described the late Yero as an iconic actor who, along with other thespians like Samanja, laid the foundation for Kannywood.

He said Yero’s classic performance in Abubakar Imam’s Magana Jari Ce, Cock Crow At Dawn and other dramas, set him apart as a talented and versatile personality in the world of theatre.

Mohammed said Yero’s demise was a huge loss not just to his family, but to the entire entertainment industry, particularly now that his wise counsel and depth of knowledge were much desired.

He said the deceased’s family and the entertainment industry should take solace in the fact that Yero had left a rich legacy of service and excellence.

The minister prayed that God would grant eternal rest to the deceased and also comfort his family.

– Sept 4, 2017 @ 14:59 GMT