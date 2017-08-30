Dignitaries at the 15th National Council Meeting on Transportation in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

PICS 1 - NCT (2)
L-R: Rotimi Amaechi, minister of Transporation, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto,Abdulsalami Mohammed, rector/chief executive, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria; Dakuku Peterside, director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and Hassan Beloo, executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

 

PICS 2 - NCT (3)
L-R: Amechi; Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Hassan Bello, executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council; Peterside; Boss Mustapha, managing director, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and Gbenga Ashafa, a senator.
PICS 3 NCT (3)
R-L: Amaechi; Tambuwal; Ashafa and Peterside.

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here