Photo News Dignitaries at the 15th National Council Meeting on Transportation in Sokoto, Sokoto State. Aug 30, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter L-R: Rotimi Amaechi, minister of Transporation, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto,Abdulsalami Mohammed, rector/chief executive, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria; Dakuku Peterside, director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and Hassan Beloo, executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council. L-R: Amechi; Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Hassan Bello, executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council; Peterside; Boss Mustapha, managing director, National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, and Gbenga Ashafa, a senator. R-L: Amaechi; Tambuwal; Ashafa and Peterside.