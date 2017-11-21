Faces of dignitaries at 5th anniversary lecture of Realnews magazine #Realnews5thAnniversaryLecture

Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews
THE well-attended fifth anniversary lecture of Realnews magazine, which held on Thursday, November 16, at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, attracted dignitaries from different walks of life

Waheed Olagunju
Sitting left Olagunju and standing behind, Emecheta, Ezekwesili and Nzeri Ekpo
Siky Aliyu
Ogechukwu Udeaghu, manager media, Mobil Producing Nigeria
Ochei, Chigbo in a hand shake with Udeaghu
Nzeri M. Ekpo and Nicol Yusuf
Members of the high table bow their heads in prayers
L-R Olagunju, Ekpo, Ezekwesili, Kuru, Chigbo and Aliyu in a group photograph
L-R Patricia Nnandi, representing minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Nkechi Ali-Balogun and Sindy Foster, MD, Nylon Marketing
L-R Yakubu Mohammed, Soji Akinrinade and Ray Ekpu listening to the lecture
Martin Oloja, Sola Adebawo with Chigbo
Martin Oloja, Sola Adebawo, Soji Akinrinade, Chigbo and Yakubu Mohammed at the event
Maureen Chigbo
Kuru and Aliyu putting heads together
Ibo Ojo, Sola Adebawo and Victor Anyaegbudike
Hon Victor Ochei with Chigbo
Gen. Agwai with Ezekwesili
Gen. Agwai presenting Realnews Award to Prof Ekpo while Chigbo looks on
Gen Agwai with Prof Ekpo
Gen Agwai delivering a goodwill message
Chigbo presenting Realnews award to Olagunju
Chigbo with Barry Esimone, MD Crusteam Group
Chigbo, left introducting Gen Agwai to Codre I.I Umar representative of chief of Naval Staff and Group Capt I.O. Adewumi, representing chief of Air Staff
Ekpo, chairman of the occasion reading his address
Ezekwesili greeting Yakubu Mohammed and Ray Ekpu both directors of MayFive Limited
Ezekwesili in a hand shake with Berkhout while Gen. Agwai and Hope Obioma Okpara looks on
Ezekwesili receiving Realnews award from Kuru and Chigbo watches with admiration
Chigbo left welcoming Chief Joop Berkhout, executive chairman Safari Books Ltd
Aliyu receiving Realnews award on behalf of Maikanti Baru from Chigbo
Aliyu delivery Maikanti Baru's address
Ahmed Kuru
A cross section of participants at the lecture
L-R Elvis Emecheta, Amaka Chigbo, Maureen Chigbo and Paul Ejime
Gerald Chigbo, Amaka Chigbo, Maureen Chigbo, Celestine Chigbo, Fedelia Chigbo and Nnamani Kennedy
Gerald Chigbo and Fortunatus Dawodu
Sindy Foster congratulating Gen. Agwai
