APC backs Creation of Hate Speech Special Courts

THE NATIONAL youth caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Friday, August 25, in Abuja, expressed support for the establishment of special courts for hate speech in the country.

Mark Nsimbehe, the national chairman of the group, told the press on the sideline of the group’s news briefing that the courts would help to guard against divisive speeches in the country. Nsimbehe said the group was in support of every effort targeted at unifying all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

“We are for peace, we are for progress and we are one Nigeria; so, we urge the Federal Government to step up and arrest those disgruntled elements and their sponsors accordingly,‘’ he said. The youth chairman urged those clamouring for restructuring to do so with caution, and advised them to channel their reasons for the call to the appropriate quarters.

He pointed out that political structures evolved over time and that Nigeria had been restructured at various times yet the agitations had not stopped. “Let us, therefore, restructure our hearts and minds so that the real restructuring of the country can be meaningful.

“We also want to see a blueprint of the restructuring as it is being clamoured for us to know the essence of it, if it means creating more states or reducing the states’ revenue formula. “We also want to know if it is about a change from the presidential to other forms of government; let them detail their position and submit same to the National Assembly,’’ he said.

Nsimbehe said that the group was in support of the government’s anti-graft war, adding that the courage and the political will the government was using to recover loots was also commendable.

– Aug 25, 2017 @ 17:42 GMT