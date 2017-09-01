Borno, Yobe States Restrict Movement at Sallah

MOVEMENT of people and vehicles in the insurgency-ravaged Borno and Yobe states of the North-East has been restricted to protect lives and property during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Victor Isuku, spokesman of the Borno Police command, who announced the restriction on Thursday, August 31, said the action was taken to protect lives and property in the Maiduguri metropolis and the liberated communities.

“The restrictions, though regrettable, will include vehicles, tricycle, bicycles and animals, except those on essential duties. Muslim faithful are advised to pray for the sallah at the respective prayer grounds close to homes and ensure they go early enough for security screening.

“This is to avoid rush when prayers are about to commence, thereby compromising the emplaced security measures. Parents, who go to prayer grounds with their children, are advised to watch and take proper care of them so as to avert the incidents of missing ones,” Isuku said in a statement.

The police advised youths not to carry any dangerous weapons to the praying grounds and recreational centres. Isuku warned that any person found with such weapons, would be arrested and prosecuted in a court of law. He urged members of the general public to be security conscious and law-abiding.

Similarly, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State announced the restriction of the movement of vehicles from 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, until 11:00 a.m. today, Friday, September 1.

In a statement in Damaturu, State capital, Abdullahi Bego, director of Press Affairs to the governor, said: “The public is also advised that no vehicle, except those on official duty and with valid security clearance, will be allowed in or around Eid-prayer grounds.”

Bego said the state government adopted the measure in consultation with the heads of security and law enforcement agencies to ensure smooth, secure and hitch-free prayers today. He advised members of the general public to fully cooperate with the security agents.

