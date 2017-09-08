Buhari will Disclose his Intention on Second Term – Oyegun

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will disclose his intention towards a second term soon. John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who dropped the hint, said at the appropriate time, Buhari would disclose his intention towards a second term.

Odigie-Oyegun, who spoke to newsmen, on Thursday, September 7, in Benin City, Edo State, said one of the greatest achievements of the Buhari administration was bringing Nigeria out of recession as recently declared by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, asserting that more progress would be made before the 2019 presidential election.

He said: “For now, he still has nearly two years of painful, strenuous reconstruction of the Nigerian economy and all the other promises he made both in anti-corruption and on security is still serious work in progress.

“At the proper time, he will decide, and at the proper time, the APC will decide and the public will know.”

On the threat by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to reclaim power from the APC in 2019, the APC chieftain said: “They are allowed to continue on their dreams, they are just coming out from intensive care unit. So they need a lot of nurturing, so this is good for their ego.”

Aisha Alhassan, minister of Women Affairs, had on Wednesday, September 6, appeared to have ruffled some feathers in the APC, when she was quoted in the press as saying she would not support Buhari for a second term. Rather, the minister said she would support the candidacy of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Alhassan reiterated her earlier assertion to support Abubakar against Buhari in any presidential duel, even as she pledged her loyalty to the president. Following the controversy over her stance, the minister who made a surprised appearance at the Presidential Villa, on Thursday, September 7, tried to play down the controversy, even as she affirmed that she stood by her words. She simply told the State House correspondents “let the will of God be.”

Nevertheless, she said that her loyalty to Abubakar did not mean disloyalty to Buhari.

