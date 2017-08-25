Don’t Boycott Anambra Election – Bianca Ojukwu

BIANCA Ojukwu, the widow of the late Odumegwu Ojukwu, a former Biafran warlord, has called on those asking residents of Anambra State to boycott the forthcoming governorship election to have a rethink or face the consequences. Bianca also asked the agitators to start the boycott in their own states and leave Anambra alone.

Bainca, a former Nigerian ambassador to Spain, made the declaration while speaking during the inauguration of the Akpokuodike Fans Club, in Awka, Anambra State.

She, however, complained about the near-absence of the federal government in Anambra in the area infrastructure. According to her, the APGA remains the voice of Ndigbo and the party should be supported. She told the club members that they had a major role to play as the APGA and its leadership are replica and model of the late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu’s dream of a region where excellence prevails. She pleaded with the people of the state to return Obiano for a second term for posterity sake and to sustain the dividends of good governance.

– Aug 25, 2017 @ 17:36 GMT