Fani Kayode urges ex-Presidents, Others to Prevail on Buhari to Resign

FEMI Fani Kayode, a former Aviation minister, has called on elder statesmen including former presidents and heads of state to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office to save Nigeria from imminent national disaster.

Fani-Kayode described as unfortunate what he called the culture of silence in the face of very serious national issues capable of throwing the nation into unprecedented calamity in the near future.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the former minister claimed that Buhari had become too weak on account of persistent illness to run the affairs of Nigeria.

Fani Kayode observed that even though some elder statesmen might have privately advised the president in the past to resign, the time had come to speak out on the matter.

He noted that some persons who were very close to Buhari were urging him on at the detriment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Fani Kayode said: “I am disturbed but I will give them (elder statesmen) a benefit of doubt because it is possible they are giving their wise counsels behind close door. Where I disagree with them is this: it gets to a point that you stop giving counsels privately to a group of hard-hearted people who are pushing our country to the brink of division, disaster and civil war.

“It gets to a point where you have to say enough is enough and speak up publicly. The right and proper thing for any elder statesman to do is to call and demand for the resignation of President Buhari who is simply not well enough to run the affairs of the nation. I have nothing against him but when it is clear that the Lord Himself is sending a signal by all these signs and wonders… The last time I heard of rats pursuing people, I read about it in the Bible when Pharaoh was tormented by frogs , flies and various plaques,” he stated.

Fani Kayode also lamented that some persons whose names he refused to mention were bent on causing disharmony and disaffection among Nigerians so that in the event that anything happened to the ailing President, the country would be thrown into serious trouble.

According to him, “the Buhari we see today is not the same Buhari that was head of state in 1983, because apart from being old, he has become too weak to handle matters of state. The old Buhari was a man of courage and firmness. Those of us who love him want the cabal to leave him alone so that he can go and rest; his managers knew and still know that he can’t continue,” he added.

– Aug 25, 2017 @ 17:35 GMT