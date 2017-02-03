National Confab Report Will Solve Nigeria’s Religious Crisis – Jonathan

–

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan said the implementation of the report of the 2014 national conference could put an end to impunity ethno religious crises such as the Southern Kaduna killings.

Jonathan gave his view on Tuesday, January 31, in Washington, when he met the United States’ Congress House Sub Committee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organisations.

According to him, adopting the confab’s resolutions could have prevented the ethnic and religious tension that led to the killings in Southern Kaduna. He said he had visited some former leaders in Nigeria to canvass unity to prevent some of the challenges.

Jonathan urged the “body and the new American administration of President Donald Trump to work with the government and people of Nigeria on capacity building and intelligence gathering to bring an end to religious extremism in Nigeria.”

The ex-president also said the confab’s recommendations on true fiscal federalism would solve the recurring crisis in the Niger Delta. He said what was needed in the country was resource control and not interventionist policies.

He said an agency like the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, had not been effective because of over politicisation of its activities.

The former president’s statement was contained in a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, his spokesman, which said Jonathan had spoken in his capacity as the chairman of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

He said the body was set up to promote peace and prosperity in Nigeria and Africa, adding that the culture of impunity in the country often contributed to the reoccurrence of violence.

