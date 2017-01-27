Ndume Heads INEC Senate Committee

–

BUKOLA Saraki, Senate president, on Thursday, January 26, did a minor reshuffle of standing committees and named Ali Ndume, a former Senate leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as chairman of committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Ndume was removed as the Senate Leader on January 10, when the Senate resumed from end of year break.

The Senate president moved Abubakar Kyari, who was the chairman of the INEC to Defence, a position initially occupied by Ahmad Lawan, current Senate leader.

He also named George Sekibo, as chairman of Interior, Magnus Abe, as chairman of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, and Atai Aidoko Ali, as chairman of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs Committee.

Both FERMA and SDGs are newly created committees. The development has now increased the number of Senate committees from 66 to 68.

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

