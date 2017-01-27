Nigerian Leaders on Peace Mission to Southern Kaduna

–

A GROUP of prominent Nigerians led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state, has stepped in to end the circle of communal violence in Southern Kaduna.

Others on the delegation are John Cardinal Onaiyekan, catholic archbishop of Abuja, Ebitu Ukiwe, a retired commodore and Matthew Hassan Kukah, a bishop of catholic diocese Sokoto. They all had a stakeholders’ meeting in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area and Kagoro in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State on Thursday, January 26, to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the area. The meeting was also attended by religious clerics, traditional rulers and community groups.

Abubakar, who is also chairman of the National Peace Committee, appealed to the people of Southern Kaduna to bury the hatchets and coexist peacefully.

He said: “Nobody from outside can teach you how to live in peace. You are the people living together and you know yourselves more than anybody, we have nothing to do more than what you can do yourselves to maintain peace. We are just doing initiatives that will help restore peace.” General Abubakar urged leaders and the entire people of the area to embrace peace and accept one another as brothers.

The committee had held similar meeting with Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State in an effort to find lasting solution to incessant attacks on communities by gunmen and stop reprisal killings in the area.

The committee members listened to presentations by traditional rulers in Kagoro Town hall and later proceeded to the Unity Choice Hotel, Kafanchan, to hear another set of groups make presentations.

Prominent among groups represented at the meeting were the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; the Jama’atu NasriI Islam, JNI; Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU; Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna, MYOFOSKA; Jama’a Foundation, Catholic Diocese and Anglican Communion of Kafanchan.

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

|