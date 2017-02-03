Senate to Block ‘Outsiders’ from Heading Customs

–

THE Senate has started the process of amending the Nigeria Customs Service Act which aims at preventing appointment of comptroller general from outside the service.

Hope Uzodinma, chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, (PDP, Imo State), disclosed this during a meeting with five former comptroller-generals of Customs on the amendment of the NCS Act.

Uzodinma said a Customs Commission would be established to replace the board of the NCS. According to him, the commission when established, would be headed by a retired Customs CG.

“The commission would monitor the NCS activities and replace the board of the NCS. The appointment of an outsider to head the NCS has derailed the country’s revenue generation,” the senator said.

Seeking for the input of the retired CGs on the amendment of the NCS Act, Uzodinma said with proper supervision of the NCS, the country’s revenue would be stabilised.

The five former CGs that attended the meeting are Bello Haliru, Jacob Gyang Buba (Gbong Gwon Jos), Nwadialo Benard-Shaw, A. Mustapha and A Kajoli.

Speaking at the meeting, Haliru advocated for building of the capacities of personnel of the NCS. “The present boss of the NCS should be called Sole Administrator and not Comptroller-General. Critical changes needed to be done on the service to strengthen it,” he said.

Feb 13, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

