2019: Obasanjo Backs South-East for President

–

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday, threw his weight behind the Southeast region to produce the next president of the country. Obasanjo, who declared that his submissions were his personal view, stated that the problem of justice, marginalisation has been a major source of conflicts between ethnic and regional divisions in the country.

While speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State when the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State visited him, Obasanjo said it was part of what he resolved to do as just and fair country that made him to work for the emergence of a South-south president in 2009. He said: “But irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South-east should have a go at the presidency too.”

He therefore, said in the interest of justice and fairness, Ogun west senatorial district in Ogun state should be given the slot to produce the next governor of the state. According to him, the same is happening here. If Ijebu and Egba have produced the governor, it is only fair and just to allow the Yewa or Ogun West to also produce governor. Or else, one day, they will also stand up and take up arms against this injustice against them. That is my personally position on this.

Speaking on Southern Kaduna crisis, Obasanjo said Nigerians should not comment on what they do not really have detail reports of, saying “as this is largely responsible for the escalation of the situation.”

He said: “My findings so far show that everyone is talking from the position of strength. People are not talking from knowledge of what they know and this is not helping. We must be able to dump all our sentiments to overcome the challenges.

“Just like other cases of injustice around us, we need peace; it is only peace with justice that can solve all these crises. Genuine peace is what everyone is craving for and this can only come when there is justice,” Obasanjo said.

However, the state Chairman of CAN, Bishop Tunde Akinsanya, described Obasanjo as a special gift to Nigeria and the entire world, considering his exploits and fatherly role so far. While commending Obasanjo for facilitating the building of Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, he disclosed that his administration was also working on a similar project in the state.

He, however, appealed for the support of Obasanjo in actualising the project in the state, and congratulated him on his forthcoming 80th birthday celebration. – THISDAY

— Jan 25, 2017 @ 14:55 GMT

|