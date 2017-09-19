Peter Obi denies Saying: I’ll fight Anambra Election with Last Drop of My Blood

THE former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has described as malicious, wicked and ungodly, media reports quoting him as having said that he would fight the Anambra election with the last drop of his blood.

Answering questions on the matter during the Awka Diocesan Laity Week in Awka, Obi said it was ungodly of anyone to ascribe such a language to him.

“Those who know me over the years will easily tell you that the statement is antithetical to everything I stand for,” Obi stated.

On the actual statement he made, Obi said he only encouraged the PDP people to embrace reconciliation and go to the election with everything that they have, especially as one, united family.

Hear him: “I said the PDP would fight the election the way the PDP had never done before and that it would be the first time PDP conducted only one primary and that the party must reconcile now and go to the election as a united family. I emphasized the need for reconciliation by saying that what the PDP needed was reconciliation, reconciliation and reconciliation.”

Recalling his political odyssey, Obi said that he had gone through tough times in politics, including the denial of his victory in 2003, his impeachment in 2006, and the truncating of his tenure in 2007, noting that in those critical times, even when his followers had different views, he did not make any statement, asking if it were now he is not contesting that he would make such a statement.

On the accusation that he went to the shrine for the person he is supporting to remain obedient to him, Obi advised those who had chosen blackmail to think twice, as, according to him, the campaign would be run by the incumbent showcasing what he has done in four years to be worthy of the confidence of the people and by new candidates showing what they would do, adding that “all I can tell you is that the story of shrine and related nonsense are clearly the antics of the opposition that is afraid of facing reality.

“God has blessed me. If at my age, I hope for monetary rewards or have transaction in mind before supporting anybody in politics; it will be abuse of God’s grace in my life.

I am committed to building a better society for the teeming youths of the country.” – The Sun.

