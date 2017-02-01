83 Nigerians Deported from UK

–

JUST few days after President Donald Trump of the United States put a ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries, the United Kingdom has deported 83 Nigerians.

The deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, early morning of Wednesday, February 1. Among those deported were residents whose documents had expired and prisoners who had almost completed their prison term.

The deportees were received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, police men and aviation security personnel.

According to Punch, Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson for the NEMA, South-West Zone, said the deportees were expected to be in the country at 5 a.m.

He explained that they would arrive through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, adding that officials of the agency and other government workers were expected to receive them.

Farinloye said the prisoners would complete their jail terms in Nigeria.

He said: “We were informed that 83 Nigerians would be deported from the United Kingdom on Wednesday morning. Some of the people affected are those who haven’t completed their prison sentences. They would be taken to Nigerian prisons to complete their terms. Although we cannot tell the various offences, we believe others could be drug-related and immigration problems.

“We expect that when they arrive in the country, we would be able to know the real reason for their deportation. The aircraft is expected to arrive in the country at 5am at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.”

Meanwhile, after the US placed a ban on seven Muslim majority country, Iran in a move that is considered a reciprocal one, has placed a ban on the US citizens entering the country. Iraqi politicians on Monday, January 30 banned the US citizens from entering their country.

Kamil al-Ghrairi and Mohammed Saadoun who are Iraqi politicians said the decision which was made at the parliament was binding.

Although no specific numbers were given, they said this decision was made by majority of the politicians.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared two of its officers wanted over the 661 pump-action rifles intercepted on the Mile 2 Apapa Road of Lagos State by the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the service.

The officers declared wanted are ASC Abdullahi, I. and ACIC Odiba Haruna Inah.

A statement signed by Dan Ugo, DCG Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, said “whenever/wherever seen, they should be arrested and handed over to the nearest Customs formation and contact the undersigned immediately”.

— Feb 1, 2017 @ 16:20 GMT

