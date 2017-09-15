Abba Community endorse Obiano for 2nd tenure

ABBA Community in Njikoka LGA have assured of their support for the second term bid of Gov. Willie Obiano.

Leonard Ezeh, traditional ruler of the community and chairman of the Council, made this known during the advocacy visit of Mike Ozoemena, director, National Orientation Agency, and his management team.

Ezeh explained that the governor had earned their support because of the infrastructure developments in the community as well as the employment of the youths into the services of the state government.

In his remarks, Ozoemena, urged the traditional rulers as the custodians of Igbo culture to work towards reviving the Igbo cultural heritage.

The agency promised to ensure that the November 18, election would be free and fair.

– Sept 15, 2017 @ 18:14 GMT |