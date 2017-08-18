Adeboye Visits Buhari in London

PASTOR Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(Worldwide), on Friday, August 18, paid a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Adeboye joined the list of dignitaries who have visited the President in London, since he left the country on May 7, for medical treatment.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President on Media, had last week revealed that the president was responding to treatment, and would return “on the advice of his doctors.

– Vanguard

Aug 18, 2017 @ 18:05 GMT