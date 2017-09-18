Allow Igbos to go, Niger Delta Militants tell FG

THE Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has called on the Federal Government to allow the Igbo ethic group to leave Nigeria in order to avoid a civil war that could claim millions of lives.

They also condemned the attack on security agents and the Hausa community by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

It expressed shock that IPOB members could extend their aggression to Oyigbo Local Government Area in Rivers State, a Niger Delta State.

Making their position known through a statement on Monday, which was signed by 13 militant groups led by the Convener and Leader of Niger Delta Watchdogs, John Duku, the coalition also called on the Federal Government to release funds to South-East states since they appeared not to be interested in a united Nigeria.

Apart from Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate), Abiye Tariah (Niger Delta Development Network), Joshua Ebere (Renewed Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta) Jeremiah Anthony (Movement for Actualization of Niger Delta Republic), and Francis Okoroafor (Niger Delta Freedom Redemption Army).

“We condemn the IPOB attack and destruction of properties in Oyigbo in Rivers State; we have warned this people several times that Rivers State and the entire Niger Delta region is not and would not be part of Biafra. They rush to Rivers State to attack Hausa community in order to involve the Niger Delta territory in the ill-advised secession agenda of IPOB.

“We are appealing to the Nigerian government to allow Igbo to go and have their independence without the involvement of other zones since they are tired of being in Nigeria.

“Rather the government should allow them to be on their own, stop funding the South Eastern states with the Niger Delta money. They should be on their own, generate their funds and pay their bills. It is high time Nigeria allowed Igbo to be on their own to avoid another civil war.

“Nigeria is not ready to go into another civil war, we therefore appeal to the government to allow Igbo to go and be on their own, all the serving governors, senators, House of Reps members, ministers, Ambassadors from the South East extraction should resign immediately and join Nnamdi Kanu to form Biafra government, let peace reign in Nigeria,” the coalition added.

It, however, condemned the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the Federal Government to dialogue with Nnamdi Kanu, saying, “It is totally wrong that the man who destroyed Udi, Bayelsa State in Niger Delta can today talk about dialogue.

“During his tenure Asari Dokubo and others were locked up for over one year without trial while he was busy siphoning Niger Delta money, today he is talking about dialogue.”

The group insisted that government must follow due process and the rule of law in declaring a group a terrorist organization, adding that the recent declaration of IPOB by the Nigerian Army as a terrorist organization remains contrary to the tenets of democracy. – Punch

