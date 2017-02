–

AKINWUNMI Ambode, governor of Lagos State, has approved the appointment of Kayode Ogunnubi as the new general manager for Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA.

Ogunnubi is an Estate Surveyor and immediate past executive secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee, Ministry of Lands.

Ogunnubi, whose appointment takes immediate effect, has since resumed duty at the agency’s headquarters in Ikeja.

— Feb 7, 2017 @ 15:10 GMT

