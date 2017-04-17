Ambode Restates Determination to Develop Lagos Waterways

GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Saturday, April 16, restated the determination of his administration to develop the great potentials of the Lagos waterways just as the celebration of Lagos@50 continued with colourful display at the Boat Regatta held in four different locations across the state.

Speaking at the Oyinkan Abayomi Drive Waterfront, the governor noted that he would also create a platform for the private sector to harness the opportunities that abound on waterways, saying “Our administration has invested massively in the provision of facilities and infrastructures on our waterways”.

Ambode, represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. Tunji Bello, said “the issue of security, especially on our waters, is important to us and resources have been deployed to ensure safety and security of the waterways as well as its channelisation.”

He stated that the celebration of Lagos@50 would not be complete without showcasing the state’s culture and tradition which is derived from the adaptation of its natural environment, the lagoons and creeks.

“We are committed to the preservation and advancement of our water based cultural heritage. Our State is blessed with great aquatic environment. About 22% of the total geographical area of Lagos is made up of lagoons and creeks. These water bodies have become part of our culture and heritage and have influenced our culture, our trade and our lifestyle,” Ambode said.

The event featured the traditional Boat Regatta parade and display competition by 15 qualified boats and floats at the end of which five finalists emerged.

It also featured search and rescue demonstration by Agencies like Marine Police, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA; Nigerian Maritime Safety Agency, NIMASA; Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and very culturally rich traditional performances.

The event at the Lagos venue was witnessed by many dignitaries, top government officials as well as fun-seeking Lagosians.

