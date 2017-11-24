Anambra Central re-run election holds on January 13, 2018

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has scheduled a re-run of the Anambra Central Senatorial election for Saturday, January 13, 2018.

The information is contained in a statement released to the public after the INEC’s 2017 41st ordinary meeting in Abuja.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the national commissioner and member, Information and Voter Education Committee, IVEC.

He said the commission had reached the decision after considering the ruling of Appeal Court sitting in Abuja.

“On Monday, 20th November, 2017 the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja delivered a judgement in which it ordered INEC to conduct the rerun within 90 days of the judgement,’’ Haruna said.

Following the determination of the case, the INEC said: “all encumbrances to the conduct of the re-run election have been removed as there is presently no court order restraining it from the conducting the election.’’

The INEC in fixing the Election Day took the 90-day ordered by the Court of Appeal into consideration, as well as the upcoming yuletide.

