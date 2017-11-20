Anambra Election: Group rates security, INEC High

THE Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group, ISDMG, has rated high, the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the conduct of the Anambra Governorship Election.

The group said this while briefing newsmen on its preliminary report released in Awka.

Chima Amadi, executive director, ISDMD, said the group deployed 100 observers across the 21 LGAs of Anambra to observe the 2017 Anambra Governorship election and the House of Assembly bye election in Idemili North LGA.

Amadi, observed that in most polling units, with the exception of few places, materials and personnel were deployed early, leading to voting commencing early. It showed signs of good preparations by INEC.

According to him, card readers malfunctioned in a few areas, but were promptly rectified by INEC technical team.

“The practice of simultaneous accreditation and voting contributed immensely in activating voter participation and reduction of tension at voting points.

“There was improvement in the conduct of personnel — INEC and Ad-hoc — which in our view can be attributed to the quality of training, ahead of the Election Day.’’

The chief security officers, CSOs, noted with dismay the trends in `vote buying and selling’ openly on election and concluded that such practice had cast a slur on the integrity of the votes.

He, however, commended the Federal Government for improving on logistics and welfare of the policemen and other security agencies for the exercise.

Amadi said that CSOs also noted that most polling units in the cities close to Awka, the state capital had at least four security officers, while in rural areas they had one or two officers at polling units.

He, then, thanked the electorate in Anambra for turning out en masse to exercise their franchise, in spite of some security threats earlier issued by some unidentified groups.

