Anambra Election Results: Obiano wins in All 21 LGAs

THE All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has won the four remaining local governments in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election released by INEC on Sunday in Awka.
With the declaration of results from the remaining 4 LGAs, APGA, whose candidate in the elction is incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, has swept the entire 21 LGAs in the state according to results declared at the collation centre.
The last local government areas won by the party are:
Anambra West
APGA 8,152
APC 4,261
PDP 1,578
Nnewi South
APGA 10,465
APC 2,765
PDP 3,255
Nnewi North
APGA 10,845
APC 3,616
PDP 4,157
Idemili South
APGA 12,180
APC 4,632
PDP 2,767
Earlier results declared are as follows:
Awka South Local Government
APGA 18,957
APC 6,167
PDP 5,354.
Njikoka Local Government
APGA 16,944
APC 5,756
PDP 3,477
Dunukofia Local Government
APGA 8,575
APC 7,016
PDP 1,530
Anyamelum Local Government
APGA 14,593
APC 5,413
PDP 2,323
Anaocha Local Government
APGA 11,237
APC 5,297
PDP 6,544.
Orumba South Local Government APGA 8,125
APC 3,802
PDP 2,412
Ekwusigo Local Government
APGA 8,595
APC 5, 412
PDP 3,856
Aguata Local Government
APGA 13,167
APC 5,807
PDP 4,073
Omitsha North Local Government APGA 10,138
APC 3,802
PDP 4,143
Ogbaru:
APGA 6,615
APC 3,415
PDP 4,416
Orumba North:
APGA 8,766
APC 3,551
PDP 3,865
Awka North:
APGA 7,164
APC 3,727
PDP 3,347
Onitsha South:
APGA 7,082
APC 2,012
PDP 3,423
Oyi:
APGA 11,840
APC 5,085
PDP 1,296
Ihiala:
APGA 14,379
APC 7,894
PDP 4,706
Anambra East,(Home of incumbent governor:
APGA 20,510
APC 5,248
PDP 1,132
The result sheet shows a landslide victory by governor Willie Obiano who defeated all his contenders in their Local Government Areas.
However, the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to officially announce the winner as at the time of this report. – Vanguard