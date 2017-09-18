Anambra to embark on More Electrification Project

MORE communities in Anambra State are to benefit from electrification project to further boost their socio-economic activities.

This was made known during the 2017 Annual Seminar of the Catholic Laity Council at Awka, Anambra State.

The seminar with theme: “The Family as Centre and Point of Departure for Lay Evangelisation’’, gathered the laity from the parishes across Awka Diocese.

Addressing them, Governor Willie Obiano said his administration had finalised necessary arrangements to ensure steady power supply across the state to promote business undertaking in the state.

“We have commenced proper installation of 35kva across 35 communities, in addition to just-completed ones in Orumba North and South, where not less that 36 communities benefited.

“The idea is to ensure about 15 -16 hours of uninterrupted power supply. When completed, it will improve their low cost of living,” Obiano said.

He urged them to live exemplary lives. Obiano urged the laity to organise themselves in different cooperatives to enable them to benefit from the agricultural loan set out by the state.

Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic bishop of Awka, commended Obiano for his lofty ideas in piloting the affairs of the state.

Victor Oye, national chairman of APGA, described Obiano as the best governor the state had ever produced.

“Obiano administration has recorded laudable projects within three years and that is the reason we have adjudged him the best,’’ Oye added.

– Sept 18, 2017 @ 19:54 GMT /