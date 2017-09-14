Anambra pays Outstanding Gratuities to ABS Retirees

THE government of Anambra State has put smiles on the faces of Anambra State Broadcasting Service retirees by paying off their outstanding gratuities, owed since the past 25 years.

Indeed, since the creation of Anambra State, the retired staff were not paid as a result of some mix up, which was only recently resolved, when the matter was brought to attention of Obiano.

Uche Nwora, managing director of Anambra State Broadcasting Service, said he was happy because this was huge relief by the state government.

He said that it had not been easy dealing with the retirees, even though they had been receiving their monthly pensions.

Pete Edochie, one of the beneficiaries, who retired since 1998 as director of Programmes, offered thanks to the Almighty God, for according him and some of colleagues’ sound health to witness this day.

He noted that some of them were weak and had to be assisted to come and receive their cheques.

Edochie thanked Obiano for his kind gesture and prayed that he would succeed in his second tenure pursuit.

Chike Ezeji, also one of the beneficiaries said he was pleased with the payment, announcing that in in a couple of months, he would attain 80 years, saying he was happy with state government over the gesture.

– Sept. 14, 2017 @ 17:35 GMT