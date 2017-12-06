Anambra warns residents against bush fire

THE Anambra State government has warned residents against indiscriminate bush fire, especially during the harmattan season.

Innocent Mbonu, the deputy director in charge of Administration and Strategy, Anambra State Fire Service, gave the warning while exchanging views with newsmen in Awka.

Mbonu said the warning became imperative to prevent cases of fire incidents that usually occur during the period.

He said following intensive sensitisation by the state government earlier in the year, the office recorded 76 fire incidents from January to October as against 117 cases recorded within the same period in 2016.

According to him, properties worth N607 million have been lost to fire this year compared to N966 million in previous year about the same period.

“What normally causes fire is peoples’ insistence on clearing bushes around them with fire as well as hunting expedition.

“We are almost at the peak of harmattan, where cases of fire incidents are on the increase; we urge residents to be mindful of bush fire.

“The moment you set fire to bush, you should be mindful that it does not spread to nearby buildings or other property around,” Mbonu said.

While commending Governor Willie Obiano for provision of three fire trucks to Anambra State Fire Service earlier in the year, Mbonu appealed to the governor to hasten his promise of employing 100 fire fighters in the state.

“We are still requesting the governor to approve the refurbishing of eight other dilapidated trucks for re-distribution to the new fire stations under construction at Umunze, Otuocha, Nnewi, Onitsha and Agulu.

“We also appeal to the public to report fire incidents early and show friendliness to fire fighters rather than harass or mob officers on duty for arriving late at the scenes of fire,’’ Mbonu appealed.

