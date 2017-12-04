Angry Youths kill Five Suspected Witches In Akwa Ibom Village

FIVE persons have been allegedly killed by angry youths in Eyobisung village in Udung Uko local government areas of Akwa Ibom State.

Vanguard gathered that the incident happened last Wednesday night when most of the residents must have gone to bed It was also gathered that the youths had gone to each of the victim’s houses in the night and killed them one by one because they were branded as witches.

An investigation revealed that the perpetrators have fled the community after the killings.

People from the local government area, however, appear to be in a conspiracy of silence over the incident as they declined to comment on the issue even as some appear not to have any knowledge about the incident.

Bala Elkana, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to Vanguard Friday, adding that the command has already commenced an investigation into the incident. A text message from Elkana however, indicates that one of the five victim’s killed was missing.

The text reads, “On 23-11-2017 at about 0715hours Police received a complaint from Eyobisung village, Udung Uko Local Government Area that about 0400hrs of the same date some Irate youths from the said village attacked and lynched five villagers on suspicion/accusation of witchcraft. They include Chief /Mrs. Essang Ebiagha, Iquo Etim Ibok (F), Affiong Effiong Edwards (F), and Hannah Effiong John (F), and Flymoh Edet Eyo(M) was reported missing.”

Bodies of victims were evacuated to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, to carry out an in-depth investigation into the incident and apprehend the culprits. The command will update the public on the outcome of the investigation.”

– Dec. 4, 2017 @ 18:03 GMT