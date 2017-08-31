Politics Another Ritualist Den discovered In Lagos, One Suspect Set Ablaze (Photos -Warning: Contents might be offensive) Aug 31, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The tunnel where they were found leads to a moribund company. Syringes believed to be used in injecting their victim with sedative drugs, were discovered in the hideout. Another ritualist den discovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos State. One of the suspected ritualists was set ablaze while two others were rescued by the Police from being lynched.