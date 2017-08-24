Anti-Corruption: Buhari Signs New Bilateral Agreements

MUHAMMADU Buhari, Nigeria’s President, has signed the Instruments of Ratification for a number of agreements covering Anti-Corruption, Tax Admin, and Intellectual Property Protection.

He described today’s ratification of Agreements is an important step, in line with the delivery of our Anti-Corruption & Economic Diversification Vision.

The President, who disclosed via his twitter handle, directed all relevant government agencies to commence immediate implementation of the agreements.

The agreement, signed with covering Legal Assistance in Criminal, Civil and Commercial Matters, and Extradition, include Extradition Treaty.

Others are Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters; Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters; and Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons. – Channels

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 14:41 GMT