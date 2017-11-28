Anti-graft agencies looting recovered funds, properties – Saraki

SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, has alleged that proceeds of corruption recovered by the Federal Government are being looted by anti-corruption agencies.

He said it was the reason some countries lacked confidence in Nigeria, concerning the management of assets recovered from looters.

Saraki said this in his remarks at the ‘Strategic Retreat on Tracking the Progress of Anti-Corruption Bills in the National Assembly’ in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Senate President said the retreat was more important now due to the peculiar position of Nigeria in the global anti-corruption tapestry.

He also notes that the commitment by President Muhammadu Buhari towards curtailing corruption in the country was not in doubt.

He said the 8th National Assembly, in providing legislative synergy, made anti-corruption one of the pillars or charters of service and incorporated it in the agenda of both the Senate and House of Representatives.

According to him, every bill that has come before the National Assembly and has the purpose of contributing towards the anti-corruption drive has received expeditious attention.

He added that the retreat was organised to appreciate the stage of each of the bills in order for the two chambers to increase the cooperation they had and be consensus ad idem.

Saraki said, “In related matters, Nigeria is finding it difficult to convince other nations to return funds looted from our treasury.

“This is because of the other nations’ exasperation over the management of returned assets.

“Only recently, Mr. President inaugurated a committee to audit all assets recovered by various government agencies.

“The National Assembly has been strident about the opacity shrouding the management of recovered funds, which in many cases get re-looted by the agencies that investigated and recovered them.

“An ad hoc committee of the Senate, which is investigating some administrative infractions in the Executive, has discovered that many properties recovered from a fugitive from the law have not been accounted for by the investigating agency.

“This gives the global community great concern about the commitment of Nigeria to the anti-corruption drive.

