APC asks Aisha Alhassan to resign

THE national working committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked Aisha Alhassan, minister of Women Affairs, to honourably resign over her scathing remarks on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Inuwa Abdukadir, a member of the national working committee NWC of the APC, and national vice chairman, northwest zone, has called for the resignation of the minister on Friday, September 8, in Abuja, when speaking with journalists.

Abdukadir also attacked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, describing him as a liar and blackmailer. The party chieftain described Abubakar’s recent comments about Buhari and the party as misleading.

The call for Alhassan’s resignation is sequel to the emergence of a video footage of her allegedly pledging to support the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar. This was followed by an interview she granted the BBC Hausa service where she said that even if Buhari decided to re-contest in 2019, she would still support the former vice president.

The minister was reported to have told the BBC that the former vice president was her ‘godfather’, and would rather support him against any other opponent.

Besides, the minister reportedly said that Buhari had declared in 2015 that he would do only one term.

Sept. 8, 2017 @ 17:15 GMT |